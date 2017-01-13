Leader of Wells Fargo ID theft scam gets federal prison

1:02 Aerial views of Sacramento area flooding Pause

2:47 Watch big rig slide to safety down I-80 east of Truckee, with CHP escort

2:10 Drone catches amazingly fast-moving American River after storms

3:33 Watch aerial footage of Sacramento Weir gates opening for the first time in a decade

0:56 It's easy being green in SLO County after recent rainstorms

0:46 Nephew shares memories of David Fear, who died in Grover Beach dog attack

1:36 2016's worst red-light runners

2:09 Watch Zac Efron in the teaser trailer for 'Baywatch'

0:47 Caltrans works to shore up hill, repair Highway 41 after mudslide