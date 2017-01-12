California

California firefighters receive up to 13.8 percent raises

SACRAMENTO, Calif.

State firefighters are slated for raises as high as 13.8 percent this year as California scrambles to fill widespread vacancies before the summer fire season.

Details of the proposed four-year contract released this week show the top raises will go to paramedics, who have a high turnover rate.

Other veteran Department of Forestry and Fire Protection employees will also get sizable boosts to compensate for a higher minimum wage paid to entry-level firefighters.

The agreement comes four months after firefighters rallied at the state Capitol to protest low wages and long work hours.

A 2014 study found state firefighters receiving about one-third less in pay and benefits than local firefighters.

The department is responsible for preventing and fighting wildfires outside urban and suburban areas across about a third of California.

