California

January 9, 2017 1:26 PM

Yosemite Valley to reopen to visitors Tuesday morning

The Fresno Bee

Yosemite Valley will reopen for day-use visitors at 8 a.m. Tuesday. The park has been closed since Friday, as the Sierra landmark rode out waves of major storms.

There will be no access to Yosemite Valley via El Portal Highway (Highway 140) because a rockfall early Monday.

Campgrounds in Yosemite Valley are expected to reopen Tuesday night.

Merced River rising close to flood levels in Yosemite Valley

Jamie Richards, of Yosemite National Park, updates the level of the Merced River at Swinging Bridge in Yosemite Valley, on Sunday, Jan. 8. The river is expected to crest at 12 feet at 10 p.m. Sunday night due to a powerful storm that hit the park this we

Silvia Flores The Fresno Bee

Visitors are advised that there will be limited services. Overnight use and concessions are scheduled to resume Wednesday.

RELATED STORY: Merced River begins to recede in Yosemite Valley after rising to flood level

The Merced River in Yosemite National Park reached its flood stage (10 feet) Sunday night. It peaked at 12.7 feet at 4 a.m. Monday. Park roads and facilities have been affected.

Related content

California

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

How an officer can tell whether a driver is stoned

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos