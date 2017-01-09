Yosemite Valley to reopen to visitors Tuesday morning

Yosemite Valley will reopen for day-use visitors at 8 a.m. Tuesday. The park has been closed since Friday, as the Sierra landmark rode out waves of major storms.
There will be no access to Yosemite Valley via El Portal Highway (Highway 140) because a rockfall early Monday.
Campgrounds in Yosemite Valley are expected to reopen Tuesday night.
Visitors are advised that there will be limited services. Overnight use and concessions are scheduled to resume Wednesday.
The Merced River in Yosemite National Park reached its flood stage (10 feet) Sunday night. It peaked at 12.7 feet at 4 a.m. Monday. Park roads and facilities have been affected.
