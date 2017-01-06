All Yosemite Valley roads to close due to flood warnings, hotel guests leaving

A major storm heading straight for California will force the closure of all roads in the Yosemite Valley at 5 p.m. Friday, the National Park Service reported. All hotel guests are also being moved out of Yosemite Valley in preparation for the storm.
Other areas of Yosemite National Park will remain open.
The National Weather Service in Hanford predicts the storm will hit sometime Saturday and intensify on Sunday. Yosemite, the rest of the Sierra and the surrounding foothills will bear the brunt of the rainfall, as up to a foot of rain is expected to drench the higher elevations between Saturday and Monday. The foothills will get 3 to 7 inches during that same time.
This warm rain will also melt much of the existing snow, which is likely to cause flooding in rivers and runoffs. Both the weather service and the park service are predicting the Merced River will flood into Yosemite Valley.
Rain and flooding will hit the central San Joaquin Valley floor as well. Fresno will get 2 to 2.5 inches of rain between Saturday and Monday, while Madera and Merced could see even more. The southern part of the Valley is expected to get a little less.
Fresno spokesman Mark Standriff said the storm could bring the most rainfall to the city since May of 2015. If it remains steady over 48 hours, which is what’s currently predicted, flooding problems should be minimal. However, the city’s drainage system will flood if a half-inch or more of rain falls in a one-hour period.
These Fresno intersections are problem flooding areas: Friant and Alluvial avenues, the Wishon Avenue underpass near Shields and Maroa avenues, Palm and Herndon avenues, Valentine and Princeton avenues, North and Lee streets.
This story will be updated.
Rory Appleton: 559-441-6015, @RoryDoesPhonics
Comments