California

December 27, 2016 5:24 PM

Northern California man held in mother's Christmas killing

The Associated Press
GILROY, Calif.

A Northern California man has been arrested on suspicion of hitting his 70-year-old mother with a baseball bat and killing her on Christmas morning.

The San Francisco Chronicle (http://bit.ly/2hLLCZS ) says sheriff's deputies responded to a home near Gilroy Sunday and found Claudia Salewske suffering from head injuries. She died several hours later at a hospital.

Her son, 39-year-old Matthew Salewske, was later arrested on suspicion of murder. He was being held without bail Tuesday.

Santa Clara County investigators say they don't have a motive for the attack.

California

