California

December 25, 2016 3:54 PM

14-year-old, woman killed in suspected DUI crash in San Jose

The Associated Press
SAN JOSE, Calif.

A suspected drunken driver hit a San Jose family car's head-on, killing her and a 14-year-old boy early Christmas morning.

The San Jose Mercury News reports (http://bayareane.ws/2iuMKBh ) that the 12:30 a.m. Sunday crash happened when a 25-year-old woman crossed into oncoming traffic on Capitol Expressway.

San Jose police say the woman hit a car carrying a husband and wife and their 14-year-old son.

All four involved in the crash were rushed to the hospital, where the teenager and the 25-year-old woman were pronounced dead. The teen's parents are expected to survive.

Police say alcohol is a suspected factor in the crash.

Related content

California

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

How an officer can tell whether a driver is stoned

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos