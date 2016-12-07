California

California man stuck in storm drain trying to retrieve phone

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif.

It was a different kind of hang-up for a San Bernardino man who climbed into a storm drain to retrieve a friend's cellphone and couldn't get out.

The San Bernardino Sun (http://bit.ly/2hlBQgn ) reports that Ronnie Wayne removed a manhole cover and climbed into the drain Tuesday night after his friend dropped the phone.

After he became stuck in the narrow space, his friend bought some rope from a nearby store and tried to pull him out.

Firefighters were called after the rope broke and sent the 51-year-old Wayne tumbling farther down the drain.

It took about 40 minutes to free him.

Authorities say Wayne had only minor cuts and declined medical attention.

