Jury seated in corruption trial of ex-LA County sheriff

A jury has been seated for the corruption trial of former Los Angeles County Sheriff Lee Baca.
City News Service says six men and six women were chosen Tuesday for Baca's federal trial. Opening statements begin Wednesday.
Baca, who's 74 and has Alzheimer's disease, could face 15 years in prison if he's convicted of conspiracy and obstructing justice. He's pleaded not guilty.
Prosecutors say he tried to stymie an FBI investigation into jailhouse deputy abuses.
Authorities say sheriff's officials tried to hide an FBI jail informant and threatened to arrest the lead FBI agent.
Several ex-officials, including Baca's top aide, have been convicted.
Baca's defense argues he was unaware of what his subordinates were doing.
Baca, who retired in 2014, led the nation's largest sheriff's department for 16 years.
