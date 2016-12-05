Shotgun on beach is a key clue in murder of woman from Morro Bay, prosecutor says

0:53 Jerry Brown on climate change: 'I think Washington will come around' Pause

0:53 Jerry Brown: California will work to ensure laws are enforced fairly

1:39 SLO Vocal Arts Ensemble fills the the Mission with holiday song

3:10 Energy 101: How do wind turbines work?

2:04 Gear up for food safety to prevent food poisoning

0:23 At the scene of a shooting on Oceano's Jetty Avenue

0:31 On election night, Heidi Harmon shared her goals for SLO

1:35 An inside look at mobile wine bottling, with The Bottle Meister of SLO

1:24 Video shows man peering into windows, prowling outside SLO woman's home