Otter hitches a ride on man’s kayak at Moss Landing

A friendly otter joined a couple celebrating a birthday by jumping into one of their kayaks and making itself at home, rolling around and even nibbling on some shoes.
Heather Van Nes said Wednesday she and her husband, John Koester, were celebrating his birthday Monday in a slough near Moss Landing and had just gotten in the water when they spotted a raft of otters.
They went by to watch them from a distance of at least 50 feet when one of the otters began swimming toward her husband’s kayak and jumped right onto it.
Koester said the otter plopped into the front of the boat, rolled around, scratched his belly and ears and nibbled on rope and his shoes.
He said it looked like the otter “was having a good time.”
Koester said the otter was at least 80 pounds and stayed on the kayak for at least 10 minutes until he started paddling and the otter jumped into the water.
Koester told news station KSBW he was prepared for the furry passenger after receiving a morning lesson from Monterey Bay Kayaks, which requires in-person orientation sessions so that renters know how to deal with the sometimes-bold otters.
Apparently, an otter jumping into someone’s kayak or boat isn’t considered all that rare at spots like Moss Landing.
“It is a place where a lot of people are entering the water engaging in marine recreation,” Gena Bentall of conservation group Sea Otter Savvy told KSBW. “And there’s also a lot of otters living here, as well, so the likelihood of some kind of an encounter is pretty high.”
