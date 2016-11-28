California

November 28, 2016 8:51 PM

California officer injured in skateboard attack recovering

The Associated Press
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

A South San Francisco police officer who was struck in the head with a skateboard and critically injured while chasing a suspect is showing signs of recovery.

A police statement released Monday said Officer Robby Chon remains in critical condition but doctors are "cautiously optimistic" with his progress.

The 12-year-veteran was pursuing the suspect Thursday afternoon after getting a report that someone was causing a disturbance.

Authorities say the 28-year-old Luis Alberto Ramos-Coreas fled on a skateboard and then turned and used it to knock the officer unconscious. Another officer arrested the man.

