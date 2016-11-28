Police bust Santa Maria cockfighting ring

Police in Southern California say they have busted an upscale cockfighting ring.
KCAL-TV reports (http://cbsloc.al/2gBENKU ) that Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Deputies, Santa Maria Police and California Highway Patrol officers say they found dozens of people at an apparent cockfighting event on a Santa Maria farm Sunday morning.
Officials say several people tried to run away and 11 of the attendees were detained.
The people who were detained were charged with participating in an illegal cockfight and resisting or delaying a peace officer. Several were also cited for possession of cockfighting paraphernalia.
Deputies say a search of the property turned up six dead roosters, 15-20 live roosters in cages and two injured roosters. Santa Barbara County Animal Services took possession of all the animals. The injured roosters will be euthanized.
