October 7, 2016 5:59 PM

Long Beach police critically wound suspect in killing

LONG BEACH, Calif.

Long Beach police have shot and critically wounded a suspect in a September killing.

The shooting occurred shortly before 11:30 a.m. Friday in neighboring Wilmington.

Sgt. Brad Johnson says detectives were trying to arrest a man considered armed and dangerous. He was suspected of shooting a 21-year-year-old man near the Long Beach port on Sept. 5.

City News Service says the shooting occurred after the man's car collided with a police car. TV reports showed bullet holes in the crashed car.

Johnson says a gun was found at the scene but it's unclear whether the suspect fired it.

No police officers were hurt.

