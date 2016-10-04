Sonoma puts moratorium on vacation rentals

Officials in a Northern California city have agreed to halt short-term vacation rentals until they can figure out how to deal with their effects on the housing market.
The Press Democrat reports (http://bit.ly/2cPCRQ1 ) that the Sonoma City Council agreed Monday to impose the moratorium amid concerns that the rentals are making it harder for families seeking permanent housing.
Websites like Airbnb and Vacation Rental By Owner have made the short-term rentals popular, but Sonoma Mayor Laurie Gallian says they are leading to "disjointed" neighborhoods.
Some cities in Sonoma County have forbidden short-term rentals altogether.
Sonoma City Council members heard from people worried about the rentals as well as those who say they provide extra income that helps homeowners make their mortgage payment.
