October 1, 2016 9:33 PM

Butte County deputy arrested over relationship with inmate

OROVILLE, Calif.

A deputy has been arrested on suspicion of having a romantic relationship with a female inmate at a Northern California county jail.

The Butte County Sheriff's office said Saturday that 32-year-old Ryan Woolery resigned after being arrested Friday on a felony count of having consensual sexual conduct with the inmate.

Authorities said that although the two had consensual intimate contact, the conduct was inappropriate and illegal.

Woolery posted $45,000 bail and was released from jail. He is scheduled to appear in court Oct. 21.

