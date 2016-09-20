Gas smell in Bay Area city prompts shelter in place order

Fire officials in the city of Vallejo have issued a shelter in place order due to a strong gas odor.
The Vallejo Fire Department said Tuesday evening it has received more than 500 calls reporting a strong gas smell in the Glen Cove and Beverly Hills Park neighborhoods.
It says the odor is not linked to any natural gas or refinery burn off.
The department says fire Pacific Gas and Electric crews are on the scene trying to determine the source of the odor.
Fire officials say gas monitor readings remain normal.
Comments