Tempers flare in Marysville traffic

After California's passage of the Proposition 64 recreational marijuana initiative, authorities are on guard for impaired drivers for alcohol, pot, prescription drugs or all of the above. California Highway Patrol training supervisor explains the challenges.
Sen. Barbara Boxer, D-California, gave an emotional farewell on the Senate floor on Wednesday. She expressed excitement for Kamala Harris to take her seat, and her heartbreak about the presidential election. Boxer said she knows that the unfinished work will continue through the passion of her colleagues, stressing the importance of working across party lines.
Fresno Chaffee Zoo’s African lion cub is busy exploring his enclosure, playing with mother Kiki (there are no siblings to play with) and slowly being introduced, behind a protective screen, to his sister Zamaya. The lion cub is the first to be born at the zoo since 1968. A naming contest is underway.
A program called Tender Loving Canines is among the new and restored rehabilitation courses popping up in California state prisons since Gov. Jerry Brown began emphasizing programs that help inmates prepare to re-enter society.
Even mountain lions love hanging out among the vines on Kenwood Vineyards property. The winery's camera at its Jack London Vineyard at Jack London State Historic Park near Glen Ellen, California caught these wild, four-legged friends taking their own interest in the art of winemaking this week in Sonoma County.
Two years after California Gov. Jerry Brown signed a bill designed to limit groundwater pumping, new wells are going in faster and deeper than ever in the San Joaquin Valley farm belt. Farmers say they have no choice given cuts in surface water deliveries. But the drilling has exacted a substantial human cost in some of California’s poorest rural communities.
Researchers aboard the aboard E/V Nautilus spotted this stubby squid off the coast of California near Los Angeles. It looks like a cross between an octopus and squid, but is more closely related to cuttlefish. This species spends life on the seafloor, activating a sticky mucus jacket and burrowing into the sediment to camouflage, leaving their eyes poking out to spot prey like shrimp and small fish.
Brian O'Hearn, a motorcyclist rider for 30 years, says he cuts between cars in a maneuver called "lane splitting" on streets and highways because it puts him ahead of traffic and feels "empowering." Care in making the move is essential, though, and O'Hearn says he always assumes that "no one sees you" when astride his bike.