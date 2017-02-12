Tempers flare in Marysville traffic

A nightmare traffic jam developed as thousands of residents fled from Marysville Sunday night
Tony Bizjak tbizjak@sacbee.com

California

Mountain lions enjoy the weather in California wine country

Even mountain lions love hanging out among the vines on Kenwood Vineyards property. The winery's camera at its Jack London Vineyard at Jack London State Historic Park near Glen Ellen, California caught these wild, four-legged friends taking their own interest in the art of winemaking this week in Sonoma County.

California

Central Valley farmers keep drilling, even as groundwater limits loom

Two years after California Gov. Jerry Brown signed a bill designed to limit groundwater pumping, new wells are going in faster and deeper than ever in the San Joaquin Valley farm belt. Farmers say they have no choice given cuts in surface water deliveries. But the drilling has exacted a substantial human cost in some of California’s poorest rural communities.

State

Want to see a googly-eyed stubby squid?

Researchers aboard the aboard E/V Nautilus spotted this stubby squid off the coast of California near Los Angeles. It looks like a cross between an octopus and squid, but is more closely related to cuttlefish. This species spends life on the seafloor, activating a sticky mucus jacket and burrowing into the sediment to camouflage, leaving their eyes poking out to spot prey like shrimp and small fish.

State

Watch lane splitting from a motorcyclist's point of view

Brian O'Hearn, a motorcyclist rider for 30 years, says he cuts between cars in a maneuver called "lane splitting" on streets and highways because it puts him ahead of traffic and feels "empowering." Care in making the move is essential, though, and O'Hearn says he always assumes that "no one sees you" when astride his bike.

