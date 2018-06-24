Savannah police chief search cut to 4

Savannah has narrowed the search for its next police chief down to four candidates.
City spokeswoman Michelle Gavin says current Assistant Chief Kerry Thomas and candidates from Florida, Arizona and North Carolina are still in the running. She wouldn't name the other three candidates.
The Savannah Morning News reports former Savannah-Chatham Police Chief Joseph Lumpkin announced more than six months ago he was resigning to head DeKalb County's public safety department. Lumpkin's departure came ahead of the Savannah-Chatham police department splitting into separate departments following budget and operational disputes.
Pooler's former police chief, Mark Revenew, has been leading Savannah's police department on an interim basis.
Comments