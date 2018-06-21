Appeals court grants new sentencing hearings for DC sniper

FILE - In this Oct. 26, 2004, file photo, Lee Boyd Malvo enters a courtroom in the Spotsylvania, Va., Circuit Court. Malvo, a sniper serving life in prison for terrorizing the Washington, D.C., region as a teenager must get new sentencing hearings in Virginia, a federal appeals court ruled Thursday, June 21, 2018. The Free Lance-Star via AP, File Mike Morones