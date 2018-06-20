Border officials arrest 2 men, seize meth worth $370,000

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials in Arizona say its agents have arrested an American and a Mexican in two separate smuggling attempts that collectively resulted in the seizure of some 123 pounds (56 kilograms) of methamphetamine worth about $370,000.
Authorities said Wednesday that the arrests and seizures occurred at U.S.-Mexico border crossing at San Luis, Arizona.
A 19-year-old man from San Luis was arrested Tuesday after crossing into the U.S. When American officers pulled him over, a police dog found packages of methamphetamine weighing almost 53 pounds (24 kilograms) and valued at about $158,000 in his truck's gas tank.
Officials on Monday arrested a 41-year-old Mexican man after a police dog found nearly 71 pounds (32 kilograms) of methamphetamine worth almost $212,000 hidden inside his truck.
