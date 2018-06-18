Gun by her side, GOP US Senate candidate talks of threats

This frame grab from a video provided by the Leah for Senate campaign, shows Leah Vukmir, a Wisconsin Republican U.S. Senate candidate, sitting at a kitchen table with a handgun next to her as she talks about death threats she received. Vukmir's ad Monday, June 18, 2018, is the first from a Republican candidate in the primary. She's running against Delafield management consultant Kevin Nicholson. The winner will face Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin. (Leah for Senate campaign via AP)