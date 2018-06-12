Voters in New Jersey's capital city choosing new mayor

Voters in New Jersey's capital city are headed to the polls to choose a new mayor.
Businessman Paul Perez and Democratic state Assemblyman Reed Gusciora are the candidates in Tuesday's runoff election. They were the top two finishers in last month's election.
Perez, who also runs a nonprofit in the city, got the most votes of the seven candidates running for the open seat. Perez garnered nearly 29 percent of the ballots cast, followed by Gusciora with about 21 percent.
But since a candidate needed more than 50 percent of the vote to earn the office outright, they were forced into the runoff. The winner will succeed Eric Jackson, who beat Perez for the mayoral seat in 2014 but didn't seek re-election.
The polls will close at 8 p.m.
Comments