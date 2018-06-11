Democrats seek shot at GOP Congressman Bruce Poliquin's seat

Three Democrats are vying in Maine on Tuesday for a shot at two-term Republican U.S. Rep. Bruce Poliquin's seat.
The candidates are Lucas St. Clair, a leader in the successful effort to create a national monument in northern Maine, state Rep. Jared Golden, who's also a Marine Corps veteran and rare book dealer Craig Olson, of Isleboro.
Voters will decide the contest using a ranked-choice voting system approved by voters in 2016. If none of the candidates gets a majority of the votes, there will be additional rounds of tabulations next week in the state capital.
Democrats have been coming after Poliquin since 2014, when was elected in the 2nd Congressional District, which had been in Democratic hands for two decades.
The sprawling district has become more conservative over the years and supported Republican President Donald Trump.
St. Clair benefited from hundreds of thousands of dollars from the Maine Outdoor Alliance, a group run by the best man at his wedding. The group paid for TV ads and mailers promoting St. Clair without mentioning his campaign and was criticized for the outside spending.
Golden received support from the Serve America PAC, which is run by U.S. Rep. Seth Moulton, a Massachusetts Democrat and Marine veteran who encouraged Golden to run.
The winner faces an uphill battle against a Republican who's capable of raising money. Poliquin has $2.8 million in his re-election campaign coffers.
