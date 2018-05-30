Public hearing to be held on Maine child abuse deaths report

A Maine oversight committee is scheduled to hold a public hearing on a report about an investigation into the state's handling of two cases in which abused children died.
The Office of Program Evaluation and Government Accountability presented findings to the Government Oversight Committee last week. The Government Oversight Committee's holding the hearing Thursday.
The report concerns the deaths of 10-year-old Marissa Kennedy in February in Stockton Springs and 4-year-old Kendall Chick in December in Wiscasset.
The report centered on Maine's child protection system, and it cited poor job performance and lack of supervision by the state Office of Child and Family Services. It did not say which case suffered from the mistakes.
A broader report on the state's child protection system at large is expected in the future.
Comments