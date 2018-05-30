The Latest: Top NK official, Pompeo have dinner in NY

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is greeted by senior North Korean official Kim Yong Chol, director of the United Front Department, which is responsible for North-South Korea affairs (left), and Foreign Minister Ri Su Yong, on his arrival in Pyongyang, North Korea, Wednesday, May 9, 2018. Pompeo met with North Korean leader Kim Jong Il later and secured the release of three American prisoners ahead of a planned summit between Kim and President Donald Trump. Matthew Lee, Pool AP Photo