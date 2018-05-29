The Latest: Romney debates opponent Mike Kennedy for Senate

FILE - This March 1, 2018 file photo shows Rep. Mike Kennedy, R-Alpine, speaking during news conference at the Utah State Capitol in Salt Lake City. Mitt Romney is heading into a debate against Republican state lawmaker Kennedy, who forced him into a primary in the race for a Utah Senate seat. The contest Tuesday evening, May 29, pits heavily favored former presidential contender Romney against Kennedy, a conservative doctor and lawyer who won with state party stalwarts after calling for change in Washington. Rick Bowmer, File AP Photo