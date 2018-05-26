The Latest: US team heading to Singapore to work on summit

FILE - In this May 24, 2018, file photo, People watch a TV screen showing file footage of U.S. President Donald Trump, left, and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during a news program at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea. Even if conciliatory rhetoric revives U.S.-North Korea summit plans, President Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un are still left with the gaping disconnect over what a deal on North Korea's nukes would look like. Ahn Young-joon, File AP Photo