Deadline looms for registering with a party before primaries

The deadline for Mainers to register with a party to vote in the June 12 primary elections is drawing near.
Election officials say the deadline is Friday to register to vote in the Republican or Democratic primaries. There's no need to register with a party to vote on a referendum question, or in local elections, on June 12.
Ranked choice voting will be used for the first time in the Maine Democratic Party primary. The Maine GOP is suing in federal court to be exempted from using the new voting system.
