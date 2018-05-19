ADC endorses Maddox in race for governor

FILE - In this March 26, 2015 file photo, Tuscaloosa mayor Walt Maddox speaks during the ceremony as Nick and Terry Saban's Nick's Kids Foundation and the City of Tuscaloosa dedicated the newly constructed Nick's Kids Playground at the new Alberta School of Performing Arts in Tuscaloosa, Ala. Maddox said Alabama has serious problems, but says he sees only rhetoric coming out of Montgomery. “We have a state where we are about to leave the next generation worse off than the one we inherited. You look at where we are in every quality of life ranking. We are at or near the bottom. That needle has not moved in 45 years,” Maddox said in an interview with The Associated Press. AL.com via AP Vasha Hunt