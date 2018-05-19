Heated race expected for lieutenant governor endorsement

While delegates at the Connecticut Democratic convention appeared poised to endorse Greenwich businessman Ned Lamont for governor on Saturday, a heated battle was expected for the second-in-command job.
Former Secretary of the State Susan Bysiewicz of Middletown and Newtown union negotiator Eva Bermudez-Zimmerman were both vying for lieutenant governor, amid complaints from some Democrats that the party's November ticket was at risk of lacking enough racial diversity.
"Honestly, I believe people like Eva are the future of our party. We need more representation, not only diversity and with respect to race, but also youth," said Middletown delegate Laurie McFadden. "I like Ned and I like Susan, and I am an older white person, but it's like, 'Here we go, old white people again.' We need more diversity in general."
While Bysiewicz is white, Bermudez-Zimmerman is Latina.
Lamont has been working in recent weeks to coalesce support for his second run for governor. Several of his fellow Democratic contenders have dropped out of the race, throwing their support to Lamont. That list includes Bysiewicz, who last week agreed to pair up with Lamont as his running mate.
Lamont was a Democratic Party upstart in 2006, when he defeated former U.S. Sen. Joe Lieberman in the Democratic Party. Lieberman, who had come under fire for his support of the war in Iraq, wound up winning re-election that year after becoming an independent candidate. Candidates are no longer allowed to make such a move.
Like Lieberman, Lamont faces a possible primary challenge. Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim was hoping to secure at least the minimum 15 percent of the delegates to qualify for the primary. If that doesn't happen, he's also working to collect the roughly 15,500 signatures he needs to petition his way onto the ballot. Retired Greenwich business executive Guy Smith skipped the convention but is also attempting to collect signatures. They face a June 12 deadline.
Ganim said he's on a "quest" for "greater diversity" on the ticket and to make the party's candidate selection process "more a bottom-driven — as opposed to a top-down — approach to how nominations should work."
Besides lieutenant governor, floor fights were expected Saturday for attorney general and treasurer. Both seats are open this year after Attorney General George Jepsen and Treasurer Denise Nappier announced they won't be seeking re-election. State Comptroller Kevin Lembo faces no opposition, while Secretary of the State Denise Merrill was being challenged by Woodbridge Democratic Town Committee Chairwoman Karen Talamelli Cusick.
