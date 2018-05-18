As wildfire danger looms, Arizona forest lands start closing

In this March 21, 2017, photo released by U.S. Forest Service, Southwestern Region, Kaibab National Forest with Bill Williams Mountain, background, in Williams, Ariz., is viewed. Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests announced Wednesday, May 16, 2018, that some parts will be closed to the public, although officials have not decided which ones. That is after the Kaibab National Forest on May 11, 2018, announced the temporary closure of about 15,000 acres centered on Bill Williams Mountain near Williams. The closure is intended to protect the watershed for Williams, a northern Arizona city that is a jumping-off point for many visitors to Grand Canyon National Park. U.S. Forest Service via AP Dyan Bone