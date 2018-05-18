Murphy rallies Democrats as he accepts nod for 2nd term

In this May 15, 2018 photo, U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy and his wife Catherine Holahan wave from stage after being introduced as the party's endorsed candidate at the Democrat convention in Hartford, Conn. U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy rallied his fellow Democrats on Friday night, May 18, 2018 urging those attending the state convention to unite for this year's election, which could prove challenging for the party. Hartford Courant via AP Mark Mirko