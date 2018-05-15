Nebraska Democrats pick Raybould to face GOP Sen. Fischer

FILE - In this April 8, 2014, file photo, Sen. Deb Fischer, R-Neb., accompanied by Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., talks during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington. Nebraska voters on Tuesday, May 15, 2018, will pick U.S. Senate nominees for both parties out of crowded fields of candidates who hope to claim the seat held by incumbent Fischer. J. Scott Applewhite, File AP Photo