State election systems still waiting for security checkups

In this Friday, April 27, 2018 photo, electioneers greet voters outside the Hamilton County Government Center during early voting in Noblesville, Ind. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security is facing a backlog of requests for comprehensive cybersecurity reviews of state election systems. Among those still waiting is Indiana, which is one of four states with primaries on Tuesday, May 8, 2018. Michael Conroy AP Photo