Restitution for wrongfully imprisoned heads to governor

Wrongfully imprisoned Kansans would be eligible for restitution under a bill that has won legislative approval.
The Kansas City Star reports that inmates could receive $65,000 for each year they served under the measure that's headed to the desk of Gov. Jeff Colyer.
The bill would help inmates like Lamonte McIntyre who spent 23 years in prison for a double homicide he didn't commit. When he was released in October, the state of Kansas gave him absolutely nothing in compensation.
Under the bill, McIntyre could expect to receive almost $1.5 million: a one-time payment of about $373,000 and then $80,000 a year for the next 14 years. McIntyre, now 41, called the compensation a "a good start."
Other benefits include state health care for roughly one year and tuition assistance.
