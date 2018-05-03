National Politics

Candidates in US House races in West Virginia

The Associated Press

May 03, 2018 08:20 PM

Candidates in the primary election races for U.S. House in West Virginia, including names, occupations and hometowns:

First District

Democrat

Ralph Baxter, retired international law firm CEO, Wheeling

Kendra Fershee, West Virginia University law professor, Morgantown

Tom Payne, attorney, Martinsburg

Republican

Congressman David McKinley (unopposed), Wheeling

Second District

Democrat

Aaron Scheinberg, Hedgesville

Talley Sergent, nonprofit and foundations communications consultant, Charleston

Republican

Congressman Alex Mooney (unopposed), Charles Town

Third District

Democrat

Paul Davis, public bus service CEO, Huntington

Janice Hagerman, nurse, Mount Hope

Shirley Love, state delegate, Oak Hill

Richard Ojeda, state senator, Holden

Republican

Ayne Amjad, physician, Beckley

Marty Gearhart, state delegate, Bluefield

Conrad Lucas II, governmental affairs lobbyist, Huntington

Carol Miller, state delegate, Huntington

Philip Payton, veterans hospital employee, Milton

Rupie Phillips, state delegate, Lorado

Rick Snuffer, construction company owner, Beckley

