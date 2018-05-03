State Rep. Hughes running for lieutenant governor in 2019

A first-term Democrat in the Mississippi House says he is running for lieutenant governor in 2019.
Rep. Jay Hughes of Oxford said Thursday that the state needs to improve public education, highways and mental health services.
The 54-year-old attorney and developer is the first candidate to announce for what will be an open seat. Republican Lt. Gov. Tate Reeves is limited to two terms and is preparing to run for governor.
The lieutenant governor presides over the state Senate and has considerable influence over which bills become law.
Republican Delbert Hosemann, the third-term secretary of state, is widely considered another possible candidate for lieutenant governor.
