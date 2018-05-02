Debate underway ahead of hearing for Trump's CIA nominee

The debate over President Donald Trump's nominee to lead the CIA is underway a full week before her Senate confirmation hearing.
Trump tweeted his support Wednesday for acting CIA chief Gina Haspel, his choice to take the place of Mike Pompeo after Pompeo was sworn in as secretary of state.
Haspel's supporters and critics had dueling conference calls with reports to offer their views on Haspel's career and her fitness to lead the nation's premier spy agency.
An official of the American Civil Liberties Union, Chris Anders, is criticizing Haspel's role in the CIA's harsh interrogation of terror subjects after 9/11.
Haspel's supporters among former intelligence, diplomatic, military and national security officials recently wrote a letter saying she's a "proven leader" who can "make tough calls in times of crisis."
