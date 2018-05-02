The Latest: Giuliani says Trump repaid money paid to Daniels

FILE - In this Nov. 20, 2016 file photo, former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani arrives at the Trump National Golf Club Bedminster clubhouse in Bedminster, N.J. President Donald Trump's new lawyer Rudy Giuliani said Wednesday, May 2, 2018, the president repaid attorney Michael Cohen for a $130,000 payment to porn star Stormy Daniels. Giuliani made the revelation during an appearance on Fox News Channel's "Hannity." Carolyn Kaster, File AP Photo