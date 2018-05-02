Sens. Introduce bill to help New England timber markets

New Hampshire Sen. Jeanne Shaheen and Maine Sen. Susan Collins have introduced a bill that would help timber markets in New England.
The bill would reauthorize the Community Wood Energy program, which expires at the end of this year. It encourages the use of biomass-fueled energy for heating and power.
Shaheen, a Democrat, said the bill would help jumpstart markets for low-value wood, invest in rural energy needs and create in jobs in the state's forest-dependent communities.
Collins, a Republican, said the bill supports the adoption of wood energy systems and helps grow the market for low-grade, low-value wood that landowners routinely remove to promote healthy forests.
