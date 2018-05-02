Fire destroys historic building Hammond recently purchased

Hammond's mayor says a weekend fire that destroyed a historic building the city had recently purchased is a big blow to the northwestern Indiana community's downtown area.
Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. said Tuesday the loss of the 102-year-old Straube building is "another blow to downtown Hammond" and is sad because it was a beautiful building.
Hammond's Redevelopment Commission bought the two-story 1916 building in October for $110,000 and officials hoped to lure a restaurant to the site.
The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports the cause of Sunday's fire hasn't been determined but Fire Chief Jeff Smith says it's considered suspicious because the building was without gas or electric service.
McDermott says a city board could vote as soon as Thursday to authorize emergency demolition of the fire-gutted building, which was insured.
