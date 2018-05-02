Jordan: Campaign email wasn't meant to mislead Idaho voters

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Paulette Jordan is not apologizing for sending a campaign email that critics argued misled voters into thinking she had been endorsed by the Idaho Democratic Party.
Jordan told The Associated Press on Tuesday she did not intend to mislead anyone, but stopped short of saying the campaign email should have been worded differently.
Instead, Jordan said her opponent A.J. Balukoff has used similar language in his campaign mailers.
The issue began on Saturday when Jordan's campaign sent out a fundraising email saying it was from "Idaho Dems (via Paulette Jordan)."
The Idaho Democratic Party has since said they've been forced to clarify they don't endorse candidates before the primary.
The email dustup has caused some Democratic lawmakers — who had previously vowed to remain neutral in the competitive race — to throw their support behind Balukoff.
