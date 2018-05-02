Lawyer who was also a judge found dead in his car in Georgia

Georgia investigators are looking into the death of a lawyer and judge whose body was found in his car.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says 53-year-old Griffin Municipal Court Judge William Johnston left his home Monday evening, saying he planned to meet a client in a nearby county. Family members contacted police the next morning because they had not heard from him.
Two utility workers discovered Johnston dead in his vehicle the following day.
Johnston was a partner in the Johnston & Owen law firm in Griffin.
The firm's website says Johnston's law practice focused primarily on general business litigation, banking and corporate litigation, contract disputes and other business matters.
In Georgia, many municipal courts are served by part-time judges.
Griffin is about 40 miles (64 kilometers) south of Atlanta.
