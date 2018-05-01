Anti-Semitic conspiracy theories roil DC city government

District of Columbia City Council President Phil Mendelson speaks during an impromptu news conference outside City Hall, Tuesday, May 1, 2018 in Washington, as other council members listen. The council has been roiled by mounting tensions and controversy that originally stemmed from councilman Trayon White claiming the Rothschilds, a Jewish banking dynasty and frequent subject of anti-Semitic conspiracy, were controlling Washington’s weather conditions. Ashraf Khalil AP Photo