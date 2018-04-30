Lawmakers oppose Virginia megasite proposal

Virginia House Speaker Kirk Cox is opposing a proposed industrial megasite in Chesterfield County.
The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that Cox and Sen. Amanda Chase criticized the megasite proposal last week.
The two Republicans are joining a chorus of residents who have opposed putting a large industrial site near residential neighborhoods.
County officials are hoping to entice a large automotive or aerospace manufacturer to a 1,700-acre (700-hectare) site at the southern end of the suburban Richmond county.
Former Gov. Terry McAuliffe announced plans for the site last year before leaving office.
