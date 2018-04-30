National Politics

Lawmakers oppose Virginia megasite proposal

The Associated Press

April 30, 2018 11:13 PM

RICHMOND, Va.

Virginia House Speaker Kirk Cox is opposing a proposed industrial megasite in Chesterfield County.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that Cox and Sen. Amanda Chase criticized the megasite proposal last week.

The two Republicans are joining a chorus of residents who have opposed putting a large industrial site near residential neighborhoods.

County officials are hoping to entice a large automotive or aerospace manufacturer to a 1,700-acre (700-hectare) site at the southern end of the suburban Richmond county.

Former Gov. Terry McAuliffe announced plans for the site last year before leaving office.

  Comments  