Trump tweets that journalism dinner is dead, total disaster

FILE- In this May 10, 2017 file photo, President Donald Trump talks to reporters during a meeting with Dr. Henry Kissinger, former Secretary of State and National Security Advisor under President Richard Nixon, in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. The presidential news conference, a time-honored tradition going back generations, appears to be no longer. Instead, the president engages the press in more informal settings that aides say offer reporters far more access, more often, than past administrations. Evan Vucci, File AP Photo