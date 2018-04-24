No gun-licensing override, deadline for action is Wednesday

Senate Democrats hoping to reverse Gov. Bruce Rauner's veto of state licensing of Illinois firearms dealers face a Wednesday deadline.
Democratic Sen. Don Harmon of Oak Park decided against an override attempt Tuesday night despite a long day of legislative action.
The measure would require five-year gun-shop licenses, employee training and in-store videotaping. Republican Rauner vetoed it as "burdensome regulation" that duplicated federal licensing.
Harmon's proposed it before. This year it came after the February massacre at a Parkland, Florida, high school and because of ongoing Chicago gun violence.
Harmon seemed confident of a supermajority 36 votes in the Senate but said Democrats were still gathering 71 needed House votes.
Thousands of gun-rights advocates descend on Springfield Wednesday for their annual gun-owners lobby day.
