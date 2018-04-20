Probe clears Haspel on destruction of waterboarding tapes

This March 21, 2017, photo provided by the CIA, shows CIA Deputy Director Gina Haspel. A former top U.S. intelligence official says President Donald Trump’s nominee to be the next CIA director was cleared of wrongdoing years ago in the destruction of 92 videotapes showing terror suspects being subjected to waterboarding and other harsh interrogation techniques. The Associated Press has obtained a declassified memo that the CIA gave to Congress April 20, to counter opposition Gina Haspel faces from Democrats and liberal groups concerned about her role in the destruction of the tapes in 2005 and her overall role in the interrogation program. CIA via AP)