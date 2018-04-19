The Latest: Duckworth and daughter make Senate history

FILE - In this Feb. 14, 2018, photo, Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., speaks to Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses Summit, on Capitol Hill, in Washington. Babies do not care about Senate decorum. But in a bow to working parents, the tradition-bound institution is considering letting the newborns of senators in. The inspiration is Duckworth’s daughter, born April 9. Duckworth wants to continue voting, and the Senate requires that votes be cast in person. So she’s proposing that babies be allowed into the chamber. Alex Brandon, File AP Photo