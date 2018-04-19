Man charged with beating city official denied reduced bond

A Connecticut youth mentor charged with severely beating a Bridgeport city councilwoman because she wouldn't return his phone calls has had his bid for reduced bond turned down.
The Connecticut Post reports that a lawyer for 44-year-old Sherman Perry urged a judge Wednesday to reduce his client's $250,000 bond because of all the good Perry has done for the community.
The judge, citing the "brutal" nature of the allegations, refused to reduce bond.
Police say Perry beat Councilwoman Eneida Martinez in February. Martinez went to the hospital with her eyes swollen shut and numerous bruises and spent a week there.
Perry, the founder of Men's Community Empowerment Group, is charged with second-degree assault.
Perry's wife disputed the allegations, saying "it is not what it appears to be."
